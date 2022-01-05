The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says it appears a “warming fire” cause a large blaze at the OK Tire store on Norcross Road early on the morning of January 2.

The RCMP says it appears to have been accidental after the warming fire “became too big and spread to the building.”

The police are asking anyone with additional information, or video footage of the fire or those responsible, to contact them at 250-748-5522, or by calling Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The fire broke out at around 3:47 am on Sunday morning and caused significant damage to the building.

The Municipality of North Cowichan said 45-firefighters from all of four of North Cowichan’s fire halls responded, and support was received from the Duncan and Ladysmith Fire Departments.

The fire closed Highway-1 for several hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that were visible for a considerable distance.