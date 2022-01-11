The Province of B.C. is reporting nearly 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 1,249 in Island Health.

From Jan. 7 to 10, officials say the virus infected 6,966 more people province-wide, with the active case now at 34,551.

Of that total, 431 people are in hospital and 95 are in intensive care. The remaining people are at home in self-isolation, according to health officials.

The new/active cases include:

2,672 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 15,491

1,067 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 9,996

1,393 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 4,102

584 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,139

1,249 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 3,821

one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

Total active cases: two

Seven new deaths are also being reported, for an overall total of 2,446. Both Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health saw three deaths, and Northern Health saw one.

B.C. health officials note seven new healthcare facility outbreaks, with 43 ongoing outbreaks at facilities around the province. More details can be found here.

As of today (Jan. 10), 88.7 per cent of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 83.2 per cent have gotten their second dose.

In addition, 92.2 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.4 per cent received their second dose, and 25.8 per cent have received a third dose.