Have you done something funny to get a date, know someone who has or are just into celebrating solo freedom 24/7?

To enter, tell us just “How Single You or They Are”! We want to hear the funny, outrageous and crazy tales that you, or the single person in your life have done to find love while living the single life!

Nominate yourself, or them and Tune In each day from February 7th – 11th, at 8:40 am when Jason and Megan we will select a submission to read on air!

No sure what to say, check out these examples…

 “Listen up, my cousin is SOOOO single when she heard Jason Mamoa was single she slid into his DM’s and invited him to her scrapbooking club….”

 “Ah, singles do funny things…..my brother is sooooo single he borrows the neighbour’s kids to use in his dating profile pic….”

Then on the big day, February 14th, the best and funniest submission (overall) will be awarded the Grand Prize of a “Sexy Singles Valentine’s Basket” from Oh La La Boutique!

Enter Now!

Offer ends February 10th, 2022.

Contest entrants and nominee’s must be 19+ years old to enter!

Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Nominee's Name
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*