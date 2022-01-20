The RCMP is thanking watchful neighbours and by-law enforcement officers for the tips that resulted in a drug bust last month in Duncan.

Constable Brian Smith of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says police received a number of complaints of possible drug trafficking on a property near Coronation Avenue and Howard Avenue in Duncan.

Constable Smith says the tips provided by the neighbourhood and Duncan by-law officers helped the RCMP investigate and then obtain a search warrant for the property.

On December 22, 2021, North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP officers backed by the Island District Emergency Response Team moved in, arresting a man and seizing drugs.

Smith says it was definitely a joint effort.

“Those citizens who took the time to report suspicious activity to the police as well as the work that Duncan Bylaw Officers did in the area.”

RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Chris Bear adds, “it is extremely important for us to stop illicit drug trafficking operations,” and a collaborative approach in the highway corridor area is enhancing police services in the community.