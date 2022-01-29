Michael Wadsworth of Duncan is the latest Lotto millionaire in BC.

He won the Guaranteed $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize in the January 19, 2022 draw.

His first purchase was a brand new Volvo for his wife.

Wadsworth says he checked with his wife several times to ensure that it truly was her dream car, reminding her there were also Audis and BMWs, but says she was set on getting a Volvo.

He says learning of the win was a complete shock.

“I brought my breakfast into the living room, sat down in my chair, was checking my e-mails, and I almost fell out of the chair when I saw the prize.”

In addition to purchasing a new car for his wife, Wadsworth says he would like to take his family on a vacation to Maui.