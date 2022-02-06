Supporters of the Freedom Convoy line an overpass in Kemptville, Ontario on Saturday, January 29th (Supplied by Vista Radio Staff Chris Walker)

Ottawa Police say they had a disruptive Saturday night issuing 450 tickets since Saturday morning.

Police say protesters demonstrated, “extremely disruptive and unlawful behaviour, which presented risks to public safety and unacceptable distress for Ottawa residents.”

Tickets issued included infractions for excessive noise, use of fireworks, driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.

Police also say they seized and towed several vehicles, including one stolen truck and an abandoned vehicle left in a road.

They also used negotiators to limit noise and blowing of horns during the night.

In a tweet, Sunday afternoon Ottawa Police say anyone trying to bring supplies into the protesters like gas could be subject to arrest. They said they are continuing enforcement.

Police have opened 97 criminal investigations and continue to investigate e-mail-based threats to public service officials. Those investigations include working with Canadian and American international security agencies.

Weekend protests in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, now into its tenth day, took place in Toronto, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Regina, Vancouver, and the Coutts Alberta border crossing.