Several tourist spots on Vancouver Island are sharing almost 2.4 Million dollars in funding to improve the experience they offer visitors and create better access.

The Kinsol Trestle Gateway Project is receiving $459,000 to build a new parking area for the trailhead of the Kinsol trestle, a picnic area and trail connector.

The Ladysmith Maritime Society is getting $319,000 for the expansion of the Floating Maritime Museum and Interactive Heritage Boat Fleet display.

Stz’uminus First Nation will receive $253,000 for the Destination Oyster Bay Village project to transform Oyster Bay Village with benches, a village entrance sign, seasonal decoration, and street banners.

More than $242,000 is being provided to the Nanoose Economic Development Master Limited Partnership for phase one of the Snaw Naw As Campground redevelopment.

The money be used to upgrade the washroom facility, including a shower house and sewer connections.

More than 50 new tourism projects in BC are receiving $21.3-Million for infrastructure projects.

The funding is from the second round of the Destination Development stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program.

To be eligible, the projects must be ready for construction.

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister Melanie Mark says investing in tourism creates good-paying jobs that directly support local economies and enhance our reputation as a world-class destination.