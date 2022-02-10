Kona Specialty Camp’s Unique Approach to Mental Health for All Ages

The world is more complicated and harder to navigate without knowing how to deal with the emotional and mental strain. Kona Specialty Camps takes great pride in their workshops, groups, counselling, and day camps designed to help growing minds cope and deal with their own, and others, emotions and mental stress in a healthy way.

Kona’s mission starts with, and is led by, Andee Dale! As a Registered Clinical Counsellor Andee is dedicated to not just providing a place for kids, teens, and their families to spend time, but a place and programs to help them communicate and overcome issues. And thanks to Andee’s team of incredible camp leaders, everyone who visit Kona Specialty Camp, be it for a day camp, or counselling session, feels welcomed and safe to be vulnerable and grow.

Kona’s Programs are purposeful, and jam packed with fun and opportunity! From helping young kids discover and decipher their emotions, to teaching kids healthy Social Media habits and skills. All the way to helping young adults with mental health and wellness through Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and other therapeutic strategies. Kona’s Specialty Day Camps are held outside, so everyone can feel comfortable and offer unique opportunities. Campers and parents can feel safe knowing it will be on the trails, forests, and wilderness you know and love.



Andee and her team at Kona Specialty Camps are so happy to be able to bring their own brand of counselling and day camps to Cowichan Valley families. Whether you’re sending your young ones to a day camp outdoors or individual counselling or a group in the office on Craig Street Kona Specialty Camps is dedicated to helping everyone in the Cowichan Valley.



Nothing speaks to Kona Specialty Camp’s success using their unique approach than parents who saw the benefits themselves. One parent of a 7-year-old said

“My 7-year-old attended Anxiety Camp through Kona Specialty Camps this past summer. It was Incredible! I had concerns that he might feel nervous about attending and not engage, but that was not the case. He quickly built trust with Andee and support staff, became engaged, comfortable, and developing friendships with other kids.”

And another parent of a 6-year-old praised Kona for the things her Son learnt.

“Andee created safety in such a warm, relaxed way. That was the perfect fit for my son. He learned a lot about his brain and loves his tool kit that he got to create for anxiety! We’ll definitely be attending next summer!”



Services are held throughout the year but are always changing. Find out what Kona Specialty Camps is doing by visiting their website

www.konaspecialtycamps.com

or following them on Instagram and Facebook.

@konaspecialtycamps and www.facebook.com/konaspecialtycamps/