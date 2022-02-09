(Launa Antolovichsits with her daughter Violet Antolovich, 9, as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Calgary, Alta., on November 26, 2021. Photo credit Leah Hennel / Alberta Health Services)

Kids aged 5 to 11 will be getting more dedicated support at vaccination clinics.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the new accommodations will vary depending on which clinic you visit, however, does not specify what exact accommodations would be in place.

“Getting children vaccinated from COVID-19 provides a number of critical benefits. While children five to 11 years of age are at a lower risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 than other cohorts, vaccination will reduce the risk further,” writes VCH’s release. “The protection afforded by vaccination can also help children and families continue to engage in important activities, including attending school and recreational activities, and minimize disruptions to family life and education due to self-isolation.”

Some accommodations reported by Vista Radio staff include allowing children to lie down during their shot, or sit on a reclining chair behind a screen.

Children aged 5 to 17 with autism or trypanophobia (phobia of needles) are able to have an appointment set up in a specialized setting depending on location. General intake is available at 604-263-7377.

Children who require a quieter space are able to get vaccinated at the George Pearson Age 5-11 Clinic in Vancouver, the Pacific Autism Family Network Age 5-11 Clinic in Richmond, or the ICBC Age 5-11 Clinic in North Shore.

66% of BC’s children aged 5 to 11 are vaccinated.