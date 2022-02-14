Starting February 15th, your long walk on Rathtrevor Beach can’t include your dog.

The beach, which draws visitors from across the island, annually blocks dogs as a measure to protect the Black Brant geese.

The geese are on their seasonal journey from California and Mexico to their northern nesting grounds. The City of Parksville says that their beaches are a feeding ground for those geese who need to gain weight and strength for their journey.

They add that any disturbance, which can be as simple as a child running on the beach, can have drastic effects on the geese.

Parksville Bay Beach will also be closed starting March 1st, until both beaches reopen to canine friends on May 1st.