February 16th is the night of the information session for FireSmart BC for those in the Cowichan Valley.

After two wildfires affected the area last season, the program is coming to the Cowichan Valley, with eyes set on reducing risks and damages from the annual wildfire season. The program is run through a committee of government organizations, as a subsidiary of FireSmart Canada.

It’s run in Municipalities across the province and they provide a plethora of tips and guides to self-assess and best prepare your home for the wildfire season.

For eligible properties, “Fire-Smart” coordinators will conduct assessments of homes, and provide options to mitigate wildfire risks. Then those coordinators will go through and reduce hazardous vegetation to create buffer zones from flammable materials.

After the consultation and reduction, property owners will be given steps to maintain the property if steps are needed to keep the property “Fire-Smart.”

The information session will be held virtually this evening at 6.

You can join the session here, and find more information about the program here.