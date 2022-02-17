The mother of a girl injured at a playground in Ladysmith over the weekend says her daughter was able to sit up briefly today and say a few words.

Sophia Taylor from Crofton fell onto a concrete pad at the water park on Saturday, suffering a fractured skull and brain injuries.

Her mother, Selina, says she sat up today for the first time, said a few words and giggled.

She describes it as “a major improvement.”

The Town of Ladysmith is investigating the weekend accident at Transfer Beach.

Access to the place where the child was injured is restricted while a review is conducted.

A spokesman for Ladysmith says they are saddened by the accident and their thoughts are with the child and her family at this time.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds while the girl’s father takes a leave of absence from work.

The family is preparing to make changes, if necessary, to their home to accommodate her future needs if the injuries are permanent.

It’s uncertain how long her recovery will take.