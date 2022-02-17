Ottawa Police say police action against demonstrators in “imminent”
(Image supplied by Vista Stock).
Ottawa Police say action to disperse demonstrators around the downtown core is imminent.
Police say they continue to negotiate with protesters to leave but are prepared to take action to force them to leave the area.
Acting Chief Steve Bell says they are committee to ending this occupation although a timeline was not given. Bell says this weekend will look much different than the past three.
For their part demonstrators say they are not leaving among police threats of arrests and charges.