Ferries will dock at Departure Bay instead of Duke Point on Mar. 5. Photo: Vista Radio, Staff

Sailings from Duke Point to Tsawwassen will be relocated for one day at the beginning of March.

Scheduled sailings between the two areas will be operating out of Departure Bay while maintenance is being performed at the Duke Point terminal on Mar. 5.

BC Ferries says upgrades to the ramp including replacement of hydraulic valves and control systems will be done while the ferries are relocated.

The 10:45 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point will off-load at Departure Bay. Sailings will continue to run between Departure Bay and Tsawwassen for the duration of Saturday and will resume between Duke Point and Tsawwassen on Sunday.

BC Ferries says the sailings will take just over two hours. A schedule breakdown follows:

Leaving Departure Bay Leaving Tsawwassen 5:05 AM 5:15 AM 7:55 AM 7:45 AM 10:25 AM 10:35 AM 1:15 PM 1:10 PM 3:55 PM 3:55 PM 6:35 PM 6:35 PM

