The City of Duncan is continuing three grant programs that were started as a pilot project in 2021.

The programs apply to commercial and residential property owners, within the city limits.

The enhanced security initiative program (ESIP) gives funds to add security improvements to commercial buildings and their surrounding properties.

The city-wide facade improvement program (FIP) is for storefront upgrades. This is eligible for those businesses outside of the Downtown Duncan Business Improvement Area.

Both those programs cover half of the project cost – up to $1,000 per property. The city has allocated $10,000 for each program which is given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

The last grant is the graffiti removal program that covers the cost of a can of paint and brush to remove graffiti from your building. They also cover other materials needed to remove graffiti, up to $60.

For this program, you need to take a picture of the graffiti and give some identification to show you’re the property owner. Then bring it to City Hall where they will set you up with what you need to take the next steps – including a voucher for your can of paint and brush at a participating store.

City council has set aside $1,880 for the program.

You can find more information on each program here: ESIP, FIP, Graffiti Removal