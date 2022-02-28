BC hopes to have zero car-based emissions by 2030, and part of that roadmap is investment in public transportation.

$30 million will be provided to local communities across the province to help with bike lanes and pathway improvements. This is in addition to the $2.7 billion over the fiscal period expected to provide funding for better public transit, such as the Broadway Subway and free transit for children 12 and under.

“Budget 2022 is tackling the climate emergency head on with record investments in our CleanBC Roadmap to 2030,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman. “This critical funding backs our climate commitments with over $1.2 billion in new funding to build a B.C.-led clean economy that makes life better for people. It means substantial new investments to reduce emissions and remove pollution from our environment, new funding for electric vehicles, a cleaner industry, more local government climate action and cleaner buildings. We’re working hard to fight the climate crisis, build back better from recent extreme weather and make sure people and communities across B.C. are ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Other investments include $10 million to divert plastic waste and reduce emissions from landfills, $43 million to install heat pumps within people’s homes, $56 million for individuals switching from gas to electric car rebates, and $120 million in funding to continue the Climate Action Tax Credit.

“Recent climate-related disasters have tested the people of British Columbia and reinforced the need for collective action to secure a low-carbon future,” said Minister of Finance, Selina Robinson. “Budget 2022 makes strong investments to help us fight climate change, and makes it easier and more affordable for people, communities and industries to make climate-smart decisions.”

In all, a total of $1.2 billion in new funding for CleanBC, Budget 2022 has added onto the $2.3 billion previously committed.

BC is currently a leader in the province for electric car sales, as 13% of all new light-duty vehicle sales last year were zero emission.