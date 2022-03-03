The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation has raised money to buy state-of-the-art mammography equipment.

The more than $500,000 surpasses the fundraising goal of $450,000, and foundation Chair Jerry Doman says the additional funds will be for the “highest priority needs at Cowichan District Hospital and Cairnsmore Place.”

The foundation says the new 3D Mammography Equipment will be the first of its kind on Vancouver Island.

3D Mammography screening is a more comfortable experience and increases cancer detection, reduces false positives, and lowers call-back appointments.

Early cancer detection allows doctors to prescribe more gentle therapies and treatments, which can mean better outcomes.

Three-thousand women in Cowichan receive mammograms each year.

DCHF expects the installation of the new equipment to begin in April, and following staff training, it could be in use at the end of April.

Doman says they are thankful to all the individuals, families, and organizations that supported this campaign.

CDHF says they received fundraising support from over 780 individuals and organizations.