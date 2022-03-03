Vancouver Island Regional Libraries says services will not be affected today while a new deal with the British Columbia General Employees’ Union is negotiated.

On Tuesday, an offer was extended to BCGEU’s mediator. The negotiations reached an impasse over wages and term, and the next day, 95% of BCGEU’s members voted in favor of a strike mandate.

VIRL did not expand on what its new offer included.

Strike action began at 8am this morning, with BCGEU members wearing buttons.