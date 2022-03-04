The investigation into a 2020 Duncan homicide has led to an arrest by RCMP’s Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

On Tuesday, 45 year-old Andrew Steve Alphonse was charged with manslaughter in connection to the event.

Alphonse was arrested without incident and brought to the North Cowichan-Duncan detachment where he remains pending his next court appearance.

The event happened January 20th, 2020, at a residence on Mulaqw Road on Cowichan Tribes land, and resulted in the death of a 53 year-old man. RCMP first arrived at the scene just after 5am that morning and found the victim with serious injuries. They administered first aid and transported him to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Corporal Alex Berube says, “We are hoping that this culmination point in this investigation can bring some closure to those involved and affected by this incident.”

RCMP say they will not be releasing any more information, as the case has gone before the courts.

