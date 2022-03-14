A new online engagement platform has arrived in North Cowichan.

Connect North Cowichan will support public engagement and consultation activities, like surveys or other public interest questionnaires.

Many of North Cowichan’s new or updated projects, services, and policies, will be up for discussion on the platform.

Mayor Al Siebring says public input is very important for council to make better decisions.

“Through tools such as ConnectNorthCowichan.ca, we hope to hear from a wide range of people on important topics,” says Siebring. “Public input helps achieve optimum outcomes and decisions, and provides open and transparent communications with citizens.”

The municipality says discussions like the one on the next steps for the Municipal Forest Reserve among many other topics will be discussed in the new space.

“North Cowichan residents told us they wanted a more inclusive and transparent public consultation process; that they wanted to be acknowledged and hear what had been heard; and to be kept informed of projects as they move from idea, public input, and final decisions,” says the municipality in their announcement of the new platform.

“In 2020, over 1,500 people shared their thoughts on North Cowichan’s public engagement process to help us better understand barriers to engagement, what topics are of interest, and what meaningful engagement looks like. ConnectNorthCowichan.ca is one of the steps to improving public engagement.”

Email invitations to register on the new platform were sent out to many this week, but if you haven’t received yours, you can access the platform at ConnectNorthCowichan.ca.