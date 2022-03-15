Ukraine’s President is pleading with NATO allies to enforce a no-fly zone as his country continues to be invaded by Russia.

In an address in the House of Commons, Volodymyr Zelensky asked Canadians to imagine they were facing Russian missile attacks and said 97 children have been killed in attacks in his country so far.

He says Ukraine has asked for help but is kept being told to hold on a little longer.

Zelensky is asking Canada to increase its efforts to bring the invasion to an end and he thanked our country for its support.

He says the sanctions that have been imposed so far on Russia are not enough and says more action needs to be taken.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is barred from entering the country.

