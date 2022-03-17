The owner of a lottery ticket purchased in Nanaimo has reason to celebrate today.

While they missed the jackpot, that Lotto 6/49 ticket for Wednesday night’s draw matched 4 out of 4 numbers.

That earns them the top Extra prize of half-a-Million dollars.

The winning ticket for Wednesday’s $6-Million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was bought in Vancouver.

It’s the second time in a week a ticket purchased in the Vancouver area has won a jackpot.

The odds of winning the Lotto 6-49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

The odds of matching 4/4 on the Extra are 1 in 3,764,376.

Prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim the prize.

In 2021, BC lottery players won more than $99-Million playing Lotto 6/49.