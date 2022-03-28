- Advertisement -

RCMP are investigating a death in Lake Cowichan over the weekend.

On Saturday, after numerous 9-1-1 calls, police and ambulance arrived at a residence in a rural area of Lake Cowichan.

Police say a fight between two men ended with one man stabbed and declared dead at the scene, while another man was taken into custody and later released.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

The investigation has brought in the Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit, and RCMP say they’ll provide more information as it’s available.

