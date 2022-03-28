- Advertisement -

Construction on the permanent repairs for the Malahat drive is set to begin this spring.

It’s the next step in the aftermath of the flooding of last November. The historic storms washed out part of the road embankment, leaving it closed for a time. Temporary repair work had been done to restore two-way traffic to the road, but now permanent repair work is up for bidding.

It’s the first of the permanent repair projects from those storms to be opened for bidding on the provincial bid site, BC Bid. The aim of the repair work for all projects is to repair the affected areas to prevent similar results from future weather events.

To do that, in the Malahat’s case, they’ll be fixing around 50 metres of the northbound lane that had been washed out. They’ll also be replacing an 80-metre retaining wall to better secure the slope against future flooding.

The province says efforts will be made to minimize effects to rush hour traffic, but advance notice will be given for any disruptions. Expected disruptions are single lane alternating traffic or intermittent full closures.

