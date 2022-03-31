HomeOn AirWeekends with Nicholas Arnold On Air Weekends with Nicholas Arnold FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Weekends with Nicholas Arnold Tune in every Saturday and Sunday from 9-2 Listen Now » - Advertisement - - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More On Air Middays with Chad Raill My Cowichan Valley Now Staff - Thursday, Mar. 31st, 2022 On Air Afternoons with Justis Doucet My Cowichan Valley Now Staff - Thursday, Mar. 31st, 2022 Contests BC Outdoors Show Giveaway My Cowichan Valley Now Staff - Wednesday, Mar. 16th, 2022 On Air News Alerts Sign Up! My Cowichan Valley Now Staff - Monday, Jan. 11th, 2021