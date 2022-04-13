- Advertisement -

The fate of the summer slo-pitch season at Centennial Park in Saltair will be decided at a meeting of Cowichan Valley Regional District directors today.

An executive with the Saltair Slo-Pitch League is hopeful she can convince the CVRD directors to let them continue playing at Centennial Park.

The Electoral Area Services Committee voted against granting a permit for the coming season at a meeting last week, but CVRD directors need to ratify the decision.

The board will vote this afternoon on a recommendation to deny a Parks & Trails Special Event permit for the Saltair Slo-Pitch League to use Centennial Park between April 23 and July 22.

League Executive Amanda Redpath says many community members have stepped up to support the league.

- Advertisement -

“They are speaking out and we have many others that live all alongside the ball fields that have all written letters and given examples of how positive they felt the slo-pitch league is for the community.”

Redpath adds, “Centennial Park itself is such a heart to the community, so it’s so important that we still utilize that recreation area.”

She acknowledges there has been improper behavior by individuals but says the way it was presented is out of context, and not entirely true.

Redpath says there were isolated incidents, but they were dealt with promptly by league members.

She says most of the two-hundred members of the league abide by the rules and regulations.

Redpath says they strive to take care of the ball fields, even cleaning up litter left behind by homeless people sleeping in dugouts in the past.

- Advertisement -

She urges people who want to support the league to email the CVRD or the Area G Director with their comments.

The Saltair Slo-Pitch League has been in existence for 40 years.