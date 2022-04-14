- Advertisement -

An executive of the Saltair Slo-Pitch League says the Cowichan Valley Regional District directors will allow them to continue playing at Centennial Park.

Amanda Redpath says the CVRD board voted against a recommendation to deny a permit for the season on the condition that the league ensures compliance with regulations and conditions.

The CVRD Electoral Area Services Committee had voted against a permit for the season last week, but Redpath made a presentation to the CVRD board yesterday, convincing them to allow the league to continue using Centennial Park.

Redpath has acknowledged that there have been problems in the past but says they were isolated incidents and were dealt with promptly by league members. She says members of the Saltair Slo-Pitch league will discuss ways to ensure things go smoothly this year at an upcoming annual general meeting.