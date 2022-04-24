- Advertisement -

North Cowichan is opening supportive housing for those experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness in the community.

Residents start moving in Monday to the building on Paddle Road – which is just off of Drinkwater road, near the Walmart plaza.

It’s a four storey building with 52 units that’s operated by Lookout Housing and Health Society. They’ll provide on-site staffing and support services. Those services include health and wellness supports, employment skills training, and opportunities for volunteer work. They’ll also have access to meal programs.

Each unit is a studio home, entirely self-contained each with a kitchenette and washroom. Four of the units are designed for those with accessibility needs. The building also has storage, laundry, and other communal areas.

Mayor Al Siebring says he’s been a strong proponent of this kind of project for a long time.

- Advertisement -

“This housing is very much needed in North Cowichan,” says Siebring. “And I am pleased to know 52 people will now have a safe, secure, supported and permanent roof over their heads.”

Another building of supportive housing is under construction now on White Road and expected to open early next year. It’s part of a commitment from BC Housing, the Municipality of North Cowichan, and the City of Duncan to build 100 new supportive housing units.