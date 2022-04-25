- Advertisement -

A Vancouver Island off-duty RCMP officer helped bring someone into the world while soaring thousands of feet above the ground.

On a flight in late February, Westshore RCMP’s Rob Renner was awoken by an announcement asking for any doctors or nurses to identify themselves. Renner, who had been a nurse raised his hand and was brought to a 28-year-old woman who was in labour only 31-weeks into her pregnancy.

“Realizing the severity of the situation, Constable Renner took over responsibility of care, drawing on his previous medical training,” say Westshore RCMP in a release. “Together with the flight crew, Cst Renner ensured [the mother] was taken to a safe location on the plane to ease her discomfort and afford her privacy while further medical care was provided.”

He dealt with the risks associated with the situation, as the plane made an emergency landing in Thompson, Manitoba, where an ambulance was waiting to take the expectant mother to the hospital.

The baby girl was born at 1 am the next day, weighing 3 and a half pounds. She is doing well and at home with a great story of how she came into the world.

Renner says, “I was really happy to be in the right place at the right time and able to help [the mother] get to the hospital as quick as possible to have her baby.”