The Cowichan Valley can now get a taste of tender, juicy and packed with flavour barbeque from The Brazen Fork. They’re the Cowichan Valleys newest food truck and catering company specializing in mouth watering Texas barbeque.

Where it Started

In 2021 Kristie and Peter had a dream and the determination to make it real. Their dream was simple enough, open their own restaurant. They wouldn’t be satisfied with any old place to eat, they wanted to bring something new to the Cowichan Valley. That’s why they designed every aspect of their restaurant to create the BEST Texas barbecue north of the 49th parallel. That dream included one of the largest smokers on Vancouver Island straight from Tennessee.

You can also have them bring the magic to you with their catering services. If you want to add a little smoky flavour to a wedding or serve something different at your next company dinner, The Brazen Fork is your best source for authentic Texas style barbecue.

So Many Ways to Make Your Mouth Water

The Brazen Fork starts each day at 8 AM serving up delicious breakfast. Their $10 breakfast sandwiches are the best way to get your day started on the right foot and their full espresso bar will keep you energized.

They keep serving up their signature dishes, like beef brisket, pulled pork, and homemade mac and cheese until 7 PM (8 PM in the summer months). So there is never a bad time to visit The Brazen Fork. If you want a breakfast sandwich on sourdough piled high with pulled pork, bacon, egg, lettuce, cheese and so much more they have you covered. Or try a smoky BBQ treat like smoked chicken, pulled pork or beef brisket. With a few twists on loved classics thrown in with some vegetarian fare too.

Stay Brazen!

Kristie & Peter

Website: TheBrazenFork.com

Email: Info@TheBrazenFork.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebrazenfork