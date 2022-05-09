- Advertisement -

Outrage over the killing and mutilation of two cougar kittens in the Cowichan Valley has prompted people to step forward with donations to increase a reward being offered to help catch the poachers.

The Fur-Bearers announced a reward of $1,000 on Friday for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible, but it has quickly grown to $8,500.

The Fur-Bearers says it’s overwhelmed by the generosity of the donors and the thousands of others who shared information and coverage of the case.

Aaron Hofman, Director of Advocacy and Policy for the organization, says four individuals came forward to donate a total of $7,500.

Hofman calls it is a “heartwarming reminder that the majority of British Columbians admire and respect our wildlife, and that we all agree there is no place for poaching in our communities.”

The current total of $8,500 is the largest reward The Fur-Bearers has offered in its 70-year history.

Donations received as part of a reward are held by The Fur-Bearers for two years, then rolled into its conservation, advocacy, research and education programs if the reward is not paid out in that time.

The BC Conservation Officer Service the two kittens were killed near Hill 60 Forest Service Road in the Cowichan Valley.

The paws and heads of both cougars were removed.