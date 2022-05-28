Listen Live

type here...
HomeContestsLaketown Ranch Festival Series Giveaway
Contests

Laketown Ranch Festival Series Giveaway

89.7 Juice FM and Laketown Ranch are giving away 12 pairs of General Admission Weekend passes to their amazing festivals this summer! 

Enter to win a pair of tickets to either Laketown Shaketown (June 30 – July 2, 2022), Laketown Rock (July 22 – 23, 2022) or Sunfest (July 28 – 31, 2022)!

Don’t want to take a chance on missing out on any of the fun? Get your your tickets today!

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, where we will keep you updated with festival info!

To enter, simply fill out the form below and tune into the Friday Night House Party from 7pm – 9pm, on June 10th, 17th and 24th to find out if you’re a winner!

- Advertisement -

Following that, we will open up our Text Line 250-746-4897 to give away our final pairs of GA weekend passes. Listeners must text between 7pm-9pm to qualify.

Your Name*
Which Laketown Ranch Festival do you most want to go to?
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

More

In The News

Juice FM