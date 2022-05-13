- Advertisement -

any British Columbians are hesitant to buy an electric vehicle because of supply chain issues, according to BC Hydro.

A recent report from Hydro found that 35 per cent of the 800 respondents would like to buy an electric vehicle (EV) for their next car. However, they say they do not want to buy one because of the low supply.

The supply chain issues caused 16 per cent of respondents to join multiple EV waitlists, according to Hydro. They say another five per cent also put down deposits on multiple vehicles in case a sale fell through.

In other situations, respondents said they bought a vehicle with a colour they did not like, bought a more luxurious model or considered buying a vehicle out of the province or country.

The hydro company says recent research shows that supply chain issues may ease by 2023, which is being forecasted to meet full demand by 2026. However, manufacturing issues are still expected in the short term.

BC Hydro says until supply chains begin to ramp up, other steps can be taken to get your hands on an EV sooner:

Plan and be flexible : EVs are in high demand – it may take time to locate a specific vehicle. It is crucial to plan, shortlist models and get on waitlists.

Buy used : Used EVs are cheaper and available from the same main channels as any other car—private sellers, used car dealers and certified

Hydro adds the market is growing slowly, with research showing a 3.5 per cent growth in the B.C. market compared to 2021.