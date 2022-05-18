- Advertisement -

Thousands are without power on Vancouver Island as a powerful windstorm is blowing through the region.

The bulk of the outages are in the mid to south Island areas with the majority in Nanaimo and Victoria, according to the BC Hydro outage map.

— 1 p.m. —

Just under 20,000 customers have been affected due to power outages between Parksville and Ladysmith.

Just under 5,000 customers between Duncan and Mill Bay are also without power.

Under 1,000 customers are without power between Royston and Union Bay.

- Advertisement -

Regions north of the Comox Valley including Campbell River and the North Island have not seen many outages.

Many wind warnings were issued across Vancouver Island by Environment Canada in anticipation of the low-pressure system, with some areas expected to get wind gusting to 100 km/h Wednesday.

The wind is forecast to drop in the afternoon with warnings in the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and Port Hardy ended.