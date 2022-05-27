- Advertisement -

There has been a fire at the Pioneer Mall in Mill Bay. It’s been the location of several fires in recent history. Updates below:

2:30pm: Excavators on scene already combing through the rubble at Pioneer Mall in Mill Bay, after fire has done substantial damage to the structure. HWY 1 remains shut down, with no estimated time of reopening from Drive BC. Next update expected at 6pm. Traffic being detoured through Shawnigan Lake in the meantime.

Video (3)

2:20pm: Fire at Pioneer Mall in Mill Bay appears to be mostly out as seen in this listener-submitted video. Traffic is severely backed up through Shawnigan Lake Road as HWY 1 remains closed. Still no update on the time of reopening.

1:00pm: EMCON has announced that Shawnigan/Mill Bay Road and Highway 1 are closed at the intersection.

12:52pm: There is a fire at Pioneer Mall, which is at the corner of HWY 1 and Shawnigan Mill Bay Rd. Multiple fire departments are responding to lots of smoke.