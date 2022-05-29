- Advertisement -

The war in Ukraine has had several unexpected consequences, including an increased demand for wheelchairs in the area.

The uptick has been seen through a number of soldiers and civilians who have become permanently disabled from the fighting.

The Duncan Knights of Columbus along with the Lions Club are teaming up with the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation to help fill the need, with an initiative they’re calling 100 Wheelchairs for Ukraine.

The cost of a wheelchair is $195, which covers the purchase and shipping to an individual in Ukraine. They say you can pitch the full amount of a wheelchair, which comes with a photo of the person who receives it, or any other amount that you are able to. Donations of over $3 are eligible for a tax receipt.

“Donations of any amount will go a long ways to help”, says Program Director, Michael Thorpe.



As of Saturday May 28, they had raised $8,710 towards their $20,000 goal through various channels. Donations are collected on their online fundraising page or at their fundraising event on June 18th.

The event will be at St. Edwards Church in Duncan from 9am to 3pm. Along with their fundraising, they’ll be hosting a vendors market to give folks another reason to come out.

Anyone with questions or vendors who are interested in attending the event can contact them at wheelchairs100@gmail.com.