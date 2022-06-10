- Advertisement -

A staffing shortage will affect a few of the weekend sailings by BC Ferries between Vancouver Island and the Mainland this weekend.

The corporation is canceling some sailings today, and more on Sunday by the Queen of New Westminster because it cannot ensure the vessel will have a full crew.

The vessel will be taken off the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route at 4 pm and 6 pm this afternoon and for four sailings on Sunday beginning at 4 pm.

BC Ferries says it requires a specific number of crew members on board each vessel to ensure passenger safety in an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.

The corporation is contacting people with reservations to reschedule their sailings or offer refunds to them.

If the situation changes and enough crew members can be found BC Ferries says it will reinstate the affected sailings.

The following sailings by the Queen of New Westminster are presently canceled due to a staffing shortage:

June 10, 2022

4:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

6:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

June 12, 2022

4:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

6:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

8:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

10:00 pm departing Swartz Bay