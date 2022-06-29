Listen Live
Cowichan Craft Beer and Food Festival Tickets Giveaway
Cowichan Craft Beer and Food Festival Tickets Giveaway

Get ready Cowichan to celebrate the 3rd Cowichan Valley Craft Beer and Food Festival with a great day of craft beer, artisan food and live music!

Enter for your chance to win 1 of 5 Pairs of General Admission Tickets* to the Cowichan Craft Beer and Food Festival on Saturday August 13th, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Doc Lewis Park in Chemainus, BC!

Discover 100+ of the best craft beers from BC breweries and savour dozens of different delicious dishes from talented local Cowichan chefs! The first and only Cowichan Valley craft beer event sanctioned BC Brewers Guild – so you know it will be fantastic! 

The lucky winners will be announced Tuesday, August 2nd!

Offer ends August 1st, 2022.

*Contest entrants must be 19+ years to enter.

Radio Hug

My Cowichan Valley Now Staff -

In The News

