- Advertisement -

The NDP government in British Columbia is rated as doing a poor or very poor job of handling five issues people in the province believe are the most important.

The Angus Reid Institute survey found that the top five concerns in the province are housing affordability, inflation and the cost of living, health care, climate change and the environment, and jobs and the economy.

Nearly nine-in-ten (87%) respondents rate the government as doing a poor job on housing affordability.

Eight in ten (81%) believe the provincial NDP is not doing a good job at dealing with the high cost of living and inflation.

Seventy percent say the government is performing poorly in the area of health care.

- Advertisement -

Rounding out the top five, 57 per cent say the Horgan government is doing a poor job on the issue of climate change, and 52 per cent say it’s doing a poor job when it comes to employment and the economy.

One major issue for the government is the 789-Million dollar proposal to build a new Royal BC Museum.

The survey found that 69 per cent of British Columbians oppose the museum option chosen by the province, while 22-per cent support of it.

On Premier Horgan’s personal performance, the Angus Reid Institute says his public approval rating has dropped to the lowest point since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than half (48%) of British Columbians now feel Horgan is doing a good job.

In the Spring of 2020, Horgan had an approval rating of 71 per cent.

- Advertisement -

Despite the decline, he remains the third most popular premier in Canada.

Overall, the Horgan government still holds an 11-point lead over the Liberals when it comes to voter intention.

The NDP has 42 per cent of decided voters, the Liberal Party has 31-per cent and the BC Green Party has 15 per cent.