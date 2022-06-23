- Advertisement -

Roadway construction is coming to the Cowichan Valley’s main highways this summer as both Highway 1 and Highway 18 will be resurfaced.

The project will be done by Duncan’s O.K. Industries Ltd., who were awarded the $6.5 million contract.

Highway 18 will be resurfaced first, between Highway 1 and Somenos Road. That work will put traffic down to single lane alternating from Friday, June 24, until the project wraps at the end of July.

Highway 1’s facelift will be starting next month, resurfacing between Miller and Drinkwater roads. Work will be done overnight from 8 pm to 6 am. During that time one lane will be left open each way to keep a steady flow of traffic. The Ministry of Transportation says that is to minimize traffic disruptions, but drivers should still expect five to ten minutes of delays while equipment is moving. The Highway 1 leg of the project is expected to be complete by the fall.

In a release, the ministry reminds drivers to observe construction zone speed limits and to follow the direction of traffic-control personnel, and check DriveBC for the most up-to-date traffic information.

