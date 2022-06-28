DQ is doubling up the summer fun with 2 awesome flavours!

For those looking for their next flavour experience, the NEW Caramel Drumstick and Original Drumstick Blizzard are the only summer treats that double down on summer because this duo takes a favourite Ice Cream Truck Treat and doubles it to be available in 2 flavours, the original Drumstick w/ peanuts and the NEW Caramel Drumstick blended with rich caramel, to create the ultimate summer treat duo.

