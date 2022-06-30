- Advertisement -

As pandemic restrictions end, there is no shortage of things to do for Canada Day this year across the south and central areas of Vancouver Island.

Locally the BC Forest Discovery Centre is hosting a weekend of activities from 10 am until 4:30 pm on Friday through Sunday. Cost is $5 per person for entry.

The Chemainus Business Improvement Association is also holding a day of events tomorrow at Waterwheel Park with music, food, and more activities.

If you’re up for a bit of a drive, full-scale celebrations are returning to each Victoria and Nanaimo this year.

The Capital sees an afternoon of performances in the inner harbour until fireworks kick off at 10:20 pm. They’ll have a “flavours of the world” food court of food trucks set up, and a multicultural street market as well.

In Nanaimo, for the first time in a few years, there will be a celebration in Maffeo Sutton Park. Activities will be running from 11 am until 3 pm.

There are two stages of performances planned, with community vendors, interactive booths, roving entertainers, and bouncy castles.

If you’re concerned about where to park the Mayor recommends trying out the bike valet or shuttle from Vancouver Island University or Woodgrove Mall, which are both free for the occasion.