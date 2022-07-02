- Advertisement -

SAANICH, BC – Two armed robbery suspects fatally shot by police at a bank in Saanich have been identified by police as 22-year old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie of Duncan.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit says with the assistance of the BC Coroners Service, the suspects were identified on July 1st and their family was notified.

The VIIMCU says the family is cooperating with the investigation and asked for privacy at this time.

Investigators say neither had criminal records or were known to police.

Corporal Alex Berube says there are still many outstanding questions and “the motive behind the armed robbery and subsequent exchange of gunfire with police has not yet been determined.”

Berube says there could be people with more information about the brothers, their recent activities and want those people to come forward and speak to police.

VIIMCU confirms two individuals are connected with the white 4 door 1992 Toyota Camry that has two black racing stripes over the hood and roof.

Since releasing the photo of the car on Thursday, investigators have received a number calls and tips and continue following up on the

information.

Police say only two suspects were in the bank and continue looking into whether anyone else was involved or associated.

Investigators have done dozens of interviews and are examining hundreds of hours of surveillance video footage.

The VIIMCU says forensic identification teams from Victoria Police, Saanich Police and the RCMP are processing evidence gathered from a significantly complex crime scene.

Police were called to the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich Tuesday morning for reports of a bank robbery.

Officers, including the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, were outside the bank as the two suspects left and a shootout followed.

The two suspects were fatally shot and six police officers were injured.

STORY BY: MIKE PATTERSON