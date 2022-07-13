- Advertisement -

The police in Central Saanich are asking for public assistance in locating a missing man.

They say 41-year-old Nathaniel Watters has not been seen since July 8th.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The vehicle’s plate number is PJ7371.

Family and friends have launched a search from Port Renfrew to Cowichan Lake and the Cowichan Valley.

The Central Saanich Police say if you have any information that may help locate Nathaniel Watters contact them at 250-652-4441.

