- Advertisement -

Overnight road work beginning Monday will cause some delays on the Malahat near Tunnel Hill.

This comes after a washout of the road which destabilized the road embankment in the atmospheric river of last November.

Crews will be working at the Tunnel Hill project site to shift the lane configuration ahead of permanent repairs. Drivers can expect delays as long as 20 minutes and may also experience short traffic stoppages.

Single-lane alternating traffic control will be in place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. as barriers and safety equipment are moved, and temporary line painting is done.

The new lane configurations will maintain current lane widths and posted vehicle speed through the site while permanent repairs are made.

- Advertisement -