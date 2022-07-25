- Advertisement -

Epic camping can be found in a Vancouver Island national park, according to Scouts Canada.

A survey done by Scouts Canada asked its 46,704 members to name Canada’s “most epic” camping destination.

The Pacific Rim National Park on the island’s west coast landed the second spot, according to the survey, with 39.5 per cent of respondents voting in favour of the destination.

Fundy National Park in New Brunswick took fifth, Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland took fourth, Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario took third and Alberta’s Jasper National Park took first spot.

B.C. also took second place in the “hidden gems” category with Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserves “lush rainforest islands” that are rich in Haida culture, according to Scouts Canada.

Scouts Canada says the destinations are important to know as camping increasingly becomes the most viable vacation option this summer.