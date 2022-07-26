- Advertisement -

Indigenous families with children aged three to 12 will be able to access free virtual, culturally grounded support.

The program was developed with the guidance of various indigenous groups with the goal of offering a parent and caregiver coaching program.

“We want Indigenous families to have access to the mental health support they need, so little problems don’t become big ones,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions in a release.

“The Big Worries/Fears program is guided by traditional knowledge from Indigenous communities and will help parents support their children by working together as a family.”

Provincial officials said the program builds on other anxiety programs in the province but with a focus on Indigenous perspectives.



“Children, youth and their families need access to supports and services that are culturally safe and trauma-informed,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development in a release.

“I am pleased this program, which was designed by Indigenous people for Indigenous people, will bring supports to children with big worries and their families across the province by integrating wellness and cultural practices.”

The program focuses on addressing anxiety.