Changes are coming to the hours of the Chemainus Health Care Centre’s urgent care hours for the month of August.

Island Health says the changes are due to limited physician availability throughout the month. They say the limited hours will only affect the urgent care centre, and that the lab and medical imaging services at the centre will continue as normal.

Should you require urgent care, the health authority says you should go to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre, which is 15 kilometers away, or the Cowichan District Hospital, which is 20 kilometers away.

They say they are still looking for doctors to cover shifts, which could change the hours they have set for the month. But as of July 29th, this is the full schedule for the Chemainus Health Care Centre’s urgent care clinic in August as released by Island Health:

August 1 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 2 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 3 – CLOSED

August 4 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 5 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 6 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 7 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 8 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 9 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 10 – CLOSED

August 11 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 12 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 13 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 14 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 15 – CLOSED

August 16 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 17 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 18 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 19 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 20 – CLOSED

August 21 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 22 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 23 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 24 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 25 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 26 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 27 – CLOSED

August 28 – CLOSED

August 29 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 30 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 31 – No change, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

