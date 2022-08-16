- Advertisement -

Expect hot temperatures to hit Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast beginning tomorrow as a short heat wave hits the area.

Environment Canada says daytime temperatures up to 35 degrees can be expected inland on Wednesday and Thursday, with nighttime lows between 16 and 18.

Highs near the ocean are expected to hit 27, according to the weather agency. They say a strong high-pressure ridge will briefly bring the heat, with temperatures expected to ease on Friday.

They ask people to watch out for the most vulnerable including seniors and children and for signs of heat illness including rash, swelling, cramps, and fainting.