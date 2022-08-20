- Advertisement -

A 44-year-old Duncan woman has been arrested during a drug trafficking investigation.

The arrest took place early this month, after a search warrant into a property in the 2700 block of Miller Road.

The search was executed with the help of police dog services. It found around 20 ounces of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. There were also around 1,600 prescription pills, 72 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes, $4,000 in cash, and a taser.

An investigation continues into the situation, if you have any information you’re asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-748-5522.